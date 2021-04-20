Principal Financial Group (PFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.