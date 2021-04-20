PRIZM 1-Day Volume Reaches $553,753.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $22.80 million and approximately $553,753.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001697 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,705,379,519 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

