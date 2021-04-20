PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.0085

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $23.09 million and approximately $623,286.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001684 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,705,868,363 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.