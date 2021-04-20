Project Inverse Market Cap Reaches $3.51 Million (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $734,533.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars.

