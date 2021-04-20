Project Pai Price Hits $0.0793 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $122.11 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 69.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00042360 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,743,167,488 coins and its circulating supply is 1,540,076,687 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

