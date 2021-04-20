Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Trading Up 2.6%

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.42 and last traded at $115.19. Approximately 52,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,869,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

Get Prologis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.