ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 9.3%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.13. 83,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,070,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

The firm has a market cap of $921.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $4,353,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $4,151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $2,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

