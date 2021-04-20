PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Down to $45.82

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.82, but opened at $44.46. PROS shares last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 45 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 22.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $35,731,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $15,926,000.

About PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

