Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

