Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Position Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,856 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Prospect Capital worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,740,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,424,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 274,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1,014.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 81,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

