Prospector Capital (NASDAQ:LMACA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:LMACA)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 50,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 91,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Prospector Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.