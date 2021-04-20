Prosper Price Hits $2.55 on Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and $1.67 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00004489 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

