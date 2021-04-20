Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.89 ($0.09), with a volume of 5070955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

Specifically, insider Roger Steven McDowell acquired 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79). Also, insider Richard Dennis bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($8,165.67).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of £20.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

