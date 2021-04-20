Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Prothena worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Prothena by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Prothena by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $950.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

