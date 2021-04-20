Proton Trading Down 25.1% This Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $57.61 million and approximately $457,840.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00066126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00088437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.05 or 0.00639435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00041497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

