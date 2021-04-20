Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 262.33 ($3.43).

Shares of PFG opened at GBX 237.18 ($3.10) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £601.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 260.14. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

