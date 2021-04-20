Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of -273.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.