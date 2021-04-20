Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $99.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

