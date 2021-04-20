PS Business Parks (PSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. On average, analysts expect PS Business Parks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks stock opened at $160.75 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $106.79 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.