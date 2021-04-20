PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Trading Up 8.1%

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY)’s share price was up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.27.

About PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY)

PT Adaro Energy Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trading, hauling, services, industry, workshop, mining, and construction activities of coal industry in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, infrastructure, coal logistics, power generation, and water and mud treatment services; and coal handling and barging, terminal handling, farming, trading, power plant, and construction services, as well as manufactures, repairs, and maintains sea transportation.

