PTON Reaches Market Capitalization of $325,662.39 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. One PTON coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PTON has a market capitalization of $325,662.39 and approximately $95.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PTON has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About PTON

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

