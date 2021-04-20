Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.19 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $881,668.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00056668 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000114 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

