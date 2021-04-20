Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group traded as high as $63.77 and last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 13072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

