PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 8.8%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50. 4,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 719,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Raymond James started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,866,000.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

