PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 8.8%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50. 4,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 719,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Raymond James started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,866,000.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Recommended Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.