PulteGroup (PHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PHM opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $54.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

