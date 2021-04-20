PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $402,491.86 and $151.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 34% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,476.36 or 1.00105045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00037710 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00132659 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000915 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005663 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.