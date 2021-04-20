Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $19.80 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $3.62 million and $30,114.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $19.80 or 0.00035414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00061086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00273262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004310 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00024518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $503.36 or 0.00900239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,530.29 or 0.99313398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00631283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

