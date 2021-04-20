Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a report released on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $29.95.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

