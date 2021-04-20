Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Lowered by Analyst

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

Public Storage stock opened at $270.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.26. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $172.11 and a 52 week high of $270.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Public Storage by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Public Storage by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

