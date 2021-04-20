Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Lowered by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $479.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.43 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.76.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

