Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

MLM opened at $350.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 122,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

