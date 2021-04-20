Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $192.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $20.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.