Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Cut by Analyst

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 36.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 148.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

