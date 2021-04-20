Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Lifted by Analyst

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

STT stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in State Street by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 353,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after buying an additional 23,102 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in State Street by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 27,984 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

