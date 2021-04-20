QANplatform Price Tops $0.11 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One QANplatform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QANplatform has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $11,087.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.16 or 0.00641658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANplatform is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

Buying and Selling QANplatform

