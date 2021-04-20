QASH (QASH) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. QASH has a market cap of $36.71 million and $883,357.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00092775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.73 or 0.00639421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.