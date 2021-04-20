QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.33. QC shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

QC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QCCO)

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

