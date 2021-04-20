Qcash (QC) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $68.16 million and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00062816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00279474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004459 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.94 or 0.00980934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00662842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,194.32 or 0.99871479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.