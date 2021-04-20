QCR (QCRH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect QCR to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. QCR has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $768.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

