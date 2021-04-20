QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches Market Cap of $21.49 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $21.49 million and $1.58 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00061922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00272266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004282 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00661078 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.49 or 0.00924537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,864.25 or 0.99856354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

