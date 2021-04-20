QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. QTS Realty Trust has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.92-3.04 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.72 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.