QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,304 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 10,309 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $135.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.64. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

