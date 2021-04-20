Qualtrics International (XM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of XM opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19.
About Qualtrics International
Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.