Quantis Network Reaches Market Cap of $22,244.74 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $22,244.74 and approximately $55.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00061239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00272545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004266 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,973.84 or 1.00057990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.83 or 0.00898856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.80 or 0.00627089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

