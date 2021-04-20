Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $142,177.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,914.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.62 or 0.03916029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $945.07 or 0.01690217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00459455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00631508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.29 or 0.00533483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00061946 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.53 or 0.00412296 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00244797 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,779,674 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

