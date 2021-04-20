Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $37.41 million and $1.38 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,035.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.85 or 0.04150690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $972.43 or 0.01735395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.72 or 0.00472409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.00715671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.48 or 0.00548723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.03 or 0.00442639 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00246384 BTC.

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,784,484 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

