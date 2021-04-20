Quark Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $400.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

