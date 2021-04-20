QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0327 on Top Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $209.22 million and $6.76 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00067918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00092752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.79 or 0.00644254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain's official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain's official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

