Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 27,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 169,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

