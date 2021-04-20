Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,088 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

